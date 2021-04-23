Mamata skips Centre's Covid-19 meeting with CMs

Mamata skips Centre's Covid-19 meeting with CMs

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state at the review meeting, which was held via video conference

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 23 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 14:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped Friday's meeting of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid-19 situation, sources said.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state at the review meeting, which was held via video conference, they said.

Banerjee had earlier skipped a few similar meetings as she was busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections.

Read | Politics at centrestage after Kejriwal kicks up row on oxygen at PM-CM Covid meet

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has constituted a six-member apex task force under Bandyopadhyay to supervise activities of coordinators and observers overseeing the Covid-19 situation in the state, an official said.

Till Thursday, the state's coronavirus tally stood at 7,00,904 and the death toll at 10,766.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Narendra Modi
Mamata Banerjee
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

 