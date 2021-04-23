Mamata skips Centre's Covid-19 meeting with CMs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped Friday's meeting of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid-19 situation, sources said.
Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state at the review meeting, which was held via video conference, they said.
Banerjee had earlier skipped a few similar meetings as she was busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections.
Read | Politics at centrestage after Kejriwal kicks up row on oxygen at PM-CM Covid meet
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has constituted a six-member apex task force under Bandyopadhyay to supervise activities of coordinators and observers overseeing the Covid-19 situation in the state, an official said.
Till Thursday, the state's coronavirus tally stood at 7,00,904 and the death toll at 10,766.
Are racial background and Covid fatality related?
What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?
Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles
Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards
Discarding this mask? A plant will grow
A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again
Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks
DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet