Mamata slams Centre for denying her permission to attend event in Rome

Lashing out at the Centre for denying her permission to attend a program on world peace in Rome, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the decision was illegal and an outcome of jealousy. She was addressing a public meeting at Bhabanipur in Kolkata.

Mamata also said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has taken Covaxin that is not yet recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) can visit US, then why can’t she go to Rome. She said that just like the US Government has given special permission for Modi’s visit, the Government of Italy has issued the same for her.

“Why did not the Centre allow me to visit Rome? It is illegal. The prestige of the country was involved with the trip. It was a meeting on world peace where several other prominent personalities were also invited."

Taking a veiled dig at the Prime Minister’s foreign tours, Mamata said “Wherever I have to go they will always create obstructions but their people will always roam around here and there. Then nobody has any objection.”

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo took a swipe at the BJP’s Hindutva agenda without naming the party saying that if they are concerned about Hinduism then why were they stopping her, a Hindu woman, from visiting Rome.

“The moment they (Centre) got to know that the subject of the meeting was peace, they stopped my trip. I was not going to Rome on a vacation. It would have been a matter of pride for the country if Ii could attend the program. Since they (BJP) are so concerned about Hinduism, then why did they stop me, a Hindu woman, from visiting Italy,” said Mamata.

She said that the Centre has denied permission stating the event was not suitable for a Chief Minister.

She said that other eminent personalities such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis were invited to the program. It has been organized by the Rome based community Sant’Egido. The two day program will start on October 6.

