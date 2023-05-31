Manipur CM appeals for surrender of looted arms

Manipur CM appeals for surrender of looted arms, asks people not to block roads

He also warned of legal action against anyone found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • May 31 2023, 20:16 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 20:16 ist
Manipur CM N Biren Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday appealed to people to surrender arms looted from security forces.

He also warned of legal action against anyone found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

In a signed statement, the chief minister also appealed to all concerned in Manipur not to block roads and hinder the free movement of security personnel and relief material.

Read | Rs 10 lakh compensation announced for families of those killed in Manipur violence

Such roadblocks were making it extremely difficult for security and police personnel to respond to attacks by armed groups on time, Singh said.

"I appeal to all persons concerned to return and surrender the arms and ammunition which have been snatched from armed police battalions, police stations, etc., in valley and hill districts to the nearest police station/MR/IRB, etc. at the earliest.

"Legal action as per the Arms Act 1959 and Rules will be taken in case any person is found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition during combing operations by security personnel or otherwise," the chief minister said.

India News
Manipur
N Biren Singh

