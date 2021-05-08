Married woman in Tripura died by suicide after her 'intimate' video displayed in public, HC angry

Angry over the suicide of a young married woman allegedly after her "intimate" video with another man was displayed in a village meeting, Tripura high court on Friday asked the state government to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that the video is blocked immediately from social media platforms.

Taking a suo-motu cognizance, a bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Akil Kureshi on Thursday issued notices to the state government and police asking for a detailed report on what exactly happened and the action taken so far in connection with the incident.

Citing news reports, the high court said the woman died by suicide by consuming poison out of humiliation and insult after her "intimate" video with another man was shown in public in front of her community, who had gathered to discuss the matter in the village. The incident took place on Wednesday, a day after the public meeting in a village in Tripura South district.

Apart from seeking detailed inquiry, the court also directed police to provide adequate security to her family members and ensure that the video, which was reportedly circulated through Whatsapp and other social media platforms is blocked immediately. The court also directed the police and the state government to communicate the court's directive to the social media platforms for immediate action.

Police informed the court that an FIR has been lodged and statement of the family members have been recorded.

Sources said seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.