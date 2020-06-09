Massive fire breaks out at Oil India's gas well in eastern Assam 

A massive fire broke out at Oil India Limited's gas well, from which natural gas was uncontrollably flowing for the past 13 days, in eastern Assam.

Sources said the fire broke out at the well under Baghjan oil field in Tinsukia district on Tuesday afternoon when a team of experts from Singapore and local engineers were trying to control the flow of natural gas from the well since the blowout on May 27.

Black smoke billowing out of the mishap site was seen from miles away with hundreds of local residents fleeing from the site. NDRF and other rescue agencies have been pressed into service but the fire could not be brought under control till 3 pm.

The fire broke out minutes after OIL announced that efforts to plug the gas flow reached its final stage.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal called up Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and requested him to take all steps to control the fire and ensure the safety of the local residents.

It earlier said with very limited space and non-availability of open space above the well head, the placement of Blow Out Preventer (BOP) is a huge challenge as it entails huge risk. It is planned to place the BOP on the well head through a hydraulically driven mechanical transporter.

The design and fabrication of the hydraulically driven mechanical transporter requires a high degree of precision, strength and safety features as this will be operated against very high pressure of the gas in a hazardous environment, it said.