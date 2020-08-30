Meet Beoncy Laishram, Northeast's first trans-person doctor & now a corona warrior

Dr Beoncy Laishram, Manipur's first transwoman doctor has not just become a symbol of hope for marginalised Nupi Maanbi (transwoman) community, but she has also joined the war against Covid-19 by becoming one of the corona warriors in the state.

Beoncy Laishram identifies as a post-operative transwoman after undergoing sex reassignment surgery in Puducherry.

"I look like a woman now so no one realises I am a trans-person until they hear my voice. Some people are startled, but that's it. I have been working here since November 2019.," the 27-year-old transwoman told ANI.

She further said that there was no discrimination or hate directed towards her in the hospital.

Being a former student of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, she has also been helping more disadvantaged Nupi Maanbis get access to healthcare, ANI reported.

"I knew that I was not a boy when I was in Class 8. However, I did not reveal my identity till I was in the third year of MBBS." ANI quoted Beoncy Laishram.

Narrating her struggles in her early years, she also said that it was a continuous struggle to establish her identity and make people accept it. She realised that she couldn't live a life as a boy around 2016 and then she started identifying herself as a Nupi Maanbi.

Beoncy Laishram is not just Manipur's first, but North East's first transgender doctor.