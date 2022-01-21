Meghalaya CM tests Covid-positive day after meeting Shah, Himanta

Meghalaya CM Covid-positive a day after meeting Shah

Sangma urged everyone who has come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested if necessary

Meghalaya Chief Minsiter Conrad K Sangma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary," he tweeted.

Sangma and Sarma had met Shah on Thursday to submit reports on the amicable resolution of dispute in a few areas along the Meghalaya-Assam inter-state boundary.

