Meghalaya CM's office attacked by mob; five injured

Meghalaya CM's office attacked by mob; five security personnel injured

As per the latest available information, CM Sangma is unharmed, but remains inside the gheraoed office compound.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 21:54 ist
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Credit: PTI File Photo

A mob attacked the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday, leaving at least five security personnel injured, multiple media outlets reported.

According to a report by NDTV, the attack took place on Monday evening when a mob of hundreds surrounded the compound, demanding that Tura be declared the winter capital of the state.

As per the latest available information, CM Sangma is unharmed, but remains inside the gheraoed office compound.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meghalaya
Conrad Sangma
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

 