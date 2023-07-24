Meghalaya CM's office attacked by mob; five security personnel injured

A mob attacked the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday, leaving at least five security personnel injured, multiple media outlets reported.
According to a report by NDTV, the attack took place on Monday evening when a mob of hundreds surrounded the compound, demanding that Tura be declared the winter capital of the state.
#WATCH | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was having discussions with agitating organisations based in Garo-Hills who are on a hunger strike for a winter capital in Tura: CMO PRO
Meanwhile, a crowd (other than agitating groups) gathered at the CMO in Tura and started pelting stones.… pic.twitter.com/EqUhQDwjtl
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023
As per the latest available information, CM Sangma is unharmed, but remains inside the gheraoed office compound.
More to follow...
