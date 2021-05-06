MHA to send team to Bengal to probe post-poll violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs led by Amit Shah will send a four-member team to West Bengal after post-poll violence broke out in several regions. The team will be led by an Additional Secretary.

The development comes after Bengal did not respond to MHA's letter seeking a report. The investigating team will now submit a report to the Ministry.

The MHA on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay saying it has not received any report from the state as directed by it on May 3.

The May 3 letter had sought a report from the state and asked it to take immediate measures to check post-results violence.

Several people were killed in violence since Sunday evening as it became clear that Trinamool Congress was returning to power in the state for the third time.

BJP alleged that the Trinamool cadres were unleashing violence against its supporters, an allegation strongly denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Congress and the Left also condemned the violence in the state.

