MHRC asks govt to probe into woman's electrocution case

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has directed the state government to institute an enquiry into the death of a woman allegedly due to electrocution in West Garo Hills District and to submit a detailed report within 30 days.

The Commission said a suo moto case has been registered by the Commission headed by acting Chairperson PJP Hanaman and Judicial member, B Giri, a statement said on Friday.

The death as reported appears to reveal sheer negligence and callousness of the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (MePDCL) which is tasked with the maintenance and supervision of high power transmission line to the whole state, it said.

The Commission has issued notice to the state government and to the MePDCL.

"The Commission has directed the State Government to institute an inquiry into the incident which has taken the life of a poor woman and to submit a detailed report to the commission within 30 days," the statement said.

According to the report, one Hensolin D Sangma, mother of two was out on Wednesday cutting overgrown banana plants when she came in contact with live wire from 33 KV transmission line that was just above one of the banana plant.

The contact with live wire electrocuted her and her lifeless body was found by her families at the site a few hours later.