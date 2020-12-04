Mizoram's Mamit tops aspirational district rankings

Mizoram's Mamit tops aspirational district rankings for October

The aspirational districts' programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts

Mamit district of Mizoram has topped the rankings of aspirational districts by government think-tank Niti Aayog for October.          

Banka (Bihar) and Dhenkanal (Odisha) have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.            

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and Pakur (Jharkhand)  stood at fourth and fifth positions.          

The rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas during October.            

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the rankings.          

The aspirational districts' programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.

