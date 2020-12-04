Mizoram's Mamit tops aspirational district rankings for October

Mamit district of Mizoram has topped the rankings of aspirational districts by government think-tank Niti Aayog for October.

Banka (Bihar) and Dhenkanal (Odisha) have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

#AspirationalDistricts are laying the foundation for progress by taking steps to ensure inclusive & #sustainable infrastructure facilities for all. These are the 5⃣ most improved districts in the 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒄 𝑰𝒏𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 sector, for the month of October 2020. pic.twitter.com/YEkOjmcrkv — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) December 4, 2020

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and Pakur (Jharkhand) stood at fourth and fifth positions.

The rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas during October.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the rankings.

The aspirational districts' programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.