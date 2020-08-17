Mob ransacks West Bengal's Visva Bharati University

Chaos ensued at Visva Bharati University in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday as nearly 4000 people went on a rampage damaging the under construction boundary wall of a University ground. The mob also destroyed one of gates of the campus of the Central University. According to University sources, the University will remain closed till the situation becomes normal.

University sources said that trouble started with the authority’s decision to fence the ground where the annual winter fair Poush Mela is herd. They said that the decision has not gone down well with a section of locals. The decision of the University authority’s of cancelling the fair this year has also created severe discontent among traders.

The crowd started gathering near the campus in the Bolpur town of the district at around 10 am. Soon they started to ransack the under construction boundary wall and also damaged construction equipment. The mob even used a JCB to demolish one of the gates of the campus. University authorities are yet to comment on the issue.

Asked about the incident Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had called her regarding the issue and she had told him that Visva Bhararti being a Central University the state government has limited role to play there.

“I don’t think there should be any construction there (near the University ground) which will disrupt the natural surroundings. I have told the district police to convene a meeting and ensure that the issue gets peacefully resolved,” said Banerjee.