MoS Home begins talks with civil society groups to restore peace in Manipur, over 500 weapons still missing

CM N Biren Singh said nearly 34,000 security forces have been deployed in 38 vulnerable locations to restore violence

As tension continued in Manipur, the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday began talks with some civil society organisations in the state as part of the government's efforts to restore peace.

Rai tried to reach out to several organisations as miscreants continued violent activities in several places. Miscreants on Thursday night tried to storm into the house of Union Minister of State for External Affairs, RK Ranjan and that of Th. Biswajit Singh, a senior minister and BJP MLA, in Imphal. Central security forces rushed to the spots and prevented attacks.

The security situation in Manipur has remained a concern since May 3 when clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities over a reported move to offer ST status to the former. At least 74 persons belonging to both communities have died and more than 2,000 houses have been burnt down since then. Over 35,000 others have been displaced. Army and central paramilitary forces controlled the riot but sporadic incidents of arson and attacks still remained a worry.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday told reporters in Imphal that over 34,000 security forces have been deployed in 38 sensitive places across Manipur while simultaneous efforts were under way to establish peace through talks with various organizations.

"Operations have been conducted against armed militants in various areas in the periphery of the state. Efforts are being made to hold peace talks with all sections of people and the government has been meeting various peace committees formed in the wake of the prevailing situation in the state," he said.

The CM further appealed to the people to refrain from violent activities and not to believe or spread any unfounded information rumours, which could create tension among different communities. Home Minister Amit Shah will make a three-day-long visit to Manipur from May 29 to talk to various stakeholders to restore peace.

Snatched weapons

Biren Singh said that only 496 weapons have been returned out of over 1,000 guns, which were snatched from the security forces during the riot. The CM on Friday again appealed to all to return the snatched weapons before the security forces launched a combing operation. "The weapons must be returned immediately if they want to avoid legal action," he said.

Singh had earlier made a similar appeal but more than 500 such weapons have still remained traceless. This has become a concern as the miscreants might use such weapons to carry out violence.

The ban on mobile and broadband internet is still in force while the curfew is on in most parts of Manipur. The NH-2, which connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland too has remained blocked by Kuki protesters.