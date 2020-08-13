Naga pact won't affect our territorial integrity: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday assured that the final pact that Centre is likely to sign with Naga groups would not affect the state's territorial integrity as is being feared by many in Manipur.

The assurance assumes importance as the integration of Naga-dominated areas including those in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is one of the major demands of the Naga groups including NSCN (IM).

"The Centre assured us that the opinions of the people of Manipur will be heard before inking the final agreement between Government of India and NSCN (IM). So let me assure that the pact will not affect the territorial integrity of Manipur," Singh said while attending a function of the Patriots' Day, which is observed on August 13 every year in memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar Singh, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, top civil and police officials and others attended the function.

The assurance comes at a time when the Centre is likely to hold another round of talks with NSCN(IM) soon to iron out the final details before the pact is signed. After 23-years of talks, the NSCN (IM) signed a Framework Agreement in August 2015 and is likely to sign the final pact to end the decades-long Naga conflict.

But the talks process entered into uncertainty after NSCN (IM) sought replacement of the Centre's interlocutor R N Ravi alleging that the latter was creating hurdles in the process by twisting the contents of the Framework Agreement. Ravi, who is also the Governor of Nagaland is now in New Delhi to meet the central leaders.