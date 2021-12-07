Nagaland govt calls for peace; Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Kohima

The situation in Mon district is under control, the Nagaland government said on Tuesday, calling upon the Naga groups for working towards a permanent solution to the vexed political issue and ensuring peace.

Addressing a press conference, minister Neiba Kronu said members of the government's Core Committee on the Naga political issue will have a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in Kohima on December 9 to decide on the approach in the aftermath of the civilian killings.

"Together, we all must work for a solution (of the Naga political issue) once and for all, because we cannot continue like this anymore. With all seriousness let us all work for a solution so that we all live in peace," he said.

Read | Nagaland to seek AFSPA repeal; Hornbill festival suspended

"The Government of India is very serious and therefore it is time for the Nagas to work hard to bring a solution," said Kronu, the minister for Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Asked about the impact of the civilian killings on the peace process, Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along said the Neiphiu Rio-led government in the state was "very strong" and "stable".

The state government is facilitating the peace process for a binding solution to the protracted Naga political issue, he said.

Read | Naga talks: Why are they stuck and how will civilian killings impact them?

"It is pertinent for all of us to assimilate all those things that have happened and we have to move on because the settlement to arrive to peace is what we have to pursue," Along said.

On the demand for withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Mon district, Kronu said, "We have to look into it and if possible, to have an understanding with the Government of India."

He said the state Cabinet is yet to discuss the appeal of the civil societies to hold a special session of the assembly and pass a resolution, calling for the repeal of AFSPA from the state.

AFSPA is renewed by the Centre in consultation with the state government, Along said, maintaining that in the wake of the present situation, Kohima will urge New Delhi to withdraw the law from Nagaland.

Watch latest videos by DH here: