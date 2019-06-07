NIA arrest ULFA men in Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA) militants, the accused in the November 1 killings of five Hindu Bengalis in Tinsukia district.

The accused— Bubul Moran alias Tiger Asom and Binanda Dohotiya alias Swadesh— were produced in a court here, which remanded them to 12-day NIA custody for interrogation.

Sources said the NIA arrested them soon after they surrendered before the police.

Five people belonging to Hindu Bengali community were gunned down by at least six unidentified militants and another was injured around 7.30 pm on November 1 last year at Kherbari village in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district.

Sources in the police said the investigation by Tinsukia police established the involvement of the two accused in the killings.

The killings of the innocent civilians by the militant group evoked a strong reaction prompting the Centre to hand over the case to the NIA.