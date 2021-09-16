NIA files chargesheets against Ulfa (I) chief Paresh Baruah amid speculation about peace talks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheets against Paresh Baruah, the chief of militant group, Ulfa (Independent) and four other rebel leaders for a grenade blast in Guwahati in June 2019, amid reports that the outfit could join peace talks.

The supplementary chargesheets were filed on Tuesday in the special NIA court in Guwahati against Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom, Pappu Koch Bokoliyal alias Bijoy Asom, Amrit Ballav Goswami, Arunodoy Dahotiya alias Bijit Gogoi and Munna Baruah alias Munna Asom under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged role in the conspiracy to carry out the grenade attack.

At least 12 persons were injured after two suspected Ulfa (I) cadres lobbed the grenade at a police party near Central Mall on June 29, 2019 evening. Hours later, Baruah had issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

Ulfa has been carrying out an "armed movement" since 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam." Hundreds belonging to the outfit, security forces and civilians have died in the fight since then.

The NIA, which had re-registered the case submitted a chargesheets earlier against eight accused in the attack.

"During further investigation, additional evidence has been gathered against the accused and supplementary chargesheet has been filed for their role in recruitment of ULFA (I) cadres," the NIA said in a statement on Wednesday.

All five have been charged for their roles in the conspiracy of the grenade attack and for waging war against the Union of India on the strength of additional evidence surfaced during investigation, it said.

The supplementary chargesheets have been filed days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in New Delhi that the government established unofficial communication with Baruah to bring Ulfa (I) to the negotiation table. The outfit declared a "unilateral ceasefire" in May for three months citing the Covid-19 pandemic. It was further extended in August by another three months. This is for the first time since 1979, the Ulfa did not issue a boycott call to Independence Day celebrations this year.

Baruah, who is believed to be hiding somewhere along Myanmar-China border, however, has maintained that its demand for "sovereign Assam" must figure in the talks, something which the government repeatedly rejected to talk about. Baruah insisted that the Centre could amend the Constitution to discuss its demand for "sovereign Assam."

The Ulfa (I) on September 6 carried out a rejig in its organisational set up naming Baruah the chief of its "Supreme Council."

Another group of Ulfa, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa are already in talks with the government since 2012.

Check out the latest DH videos here: