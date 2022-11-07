Nitish directs strict implementation of liquor ban, crackdown on supply routes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed for the strict implementation of the prohibition, asking officers concerned to focus on curbing the supply of liquor.
Chairing a meeting with top officials in his office, Kumar asked them to ensure the arrest of all those involved in liquor smuggling from other states.
Liquor is banned in Bihar since April 5, 2016.
Soon after the meeting, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said, "The CM has made it clear that the focus of the officials of police, prohibition and excise departments should be to break all liquor supply and distribution chains across the state. If those who are involved in the supply and distribution of liquor to Bihar are nabbed, the availability of liquor will automatically be checked."
"Therefore, the priority of officials should be to identify the routes through which liquor is being smuggled to Bihar from other states and nab those who are involved in this illegal trade," he added.
As per law, a person caught the first time for consuming alcohol will be fined Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000, Subhani said.
"If the first-time offender fails to pay the fine, then he/she will be jailed for 30 days. The second-time offenders don’t get any relief as per the law, and he/she will have to serve a jail sentence of one year," he said.
Total 20,000 people were arrested in October for violating the prohibition, said KK Pathak, the additional chief secretary of the Prohibition Excise and Registration Department.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards
Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report
Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty
'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront
Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines
A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls
Kohli named ICC player of the month for October
Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil