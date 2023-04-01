No ‘appeasement’, it’s ‘affection’ for Muslim voters in rural poll-bound Bengal

There’s immense ‘affection’ for Bengal’s minority voters this pre-poll season, with dragged-in mentions and best wishes expressed, in political speeches and comments made in recent days by prominent political leaders, as the state gears up for rural polls.

The two leading political opponents – the Trinamool, and the BJP – are treading cautiously, and in the process, have occasionally referred to Muslim voters – a ‘33 per cent’ of state’s population (around 27 per cent, Census 2011), as pointed out by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, recently.

In Banerjee’s recent two-day dharna, an arrangement for iftar (food for breaking the fast) had been made for people present at the dharna and were fasting during the ongoing month of Ramzan. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on more than one occasion, recently, referred to the month, and has also wished the community.

“This is the month of Ramzan. If they attack anyone in Muslim areas, action will be taken against the culprits as per the provisions of the law. Everybody has the right to hold processions but they do not have the right to orchestrate riots. Everybody should observe Ram Navami, Ramzan, and Annapurna Puja peacefully,” Banerjee had spoken on Wednesday, while addressing from her dharna-stage, pointing fingers at a BJP leader.

On the next day, after the violent incident in Howrah, Banerjee recalled that she had repeatedly said that Ram Navami procession will not be blocked, and this be done peacefully. While one community celebrated Annapurna Puja, the other observed fast. During this time they (Muslims) don’t indulge in any act of injustice, as this is like a sacrifice to the Almighty, Banerjee said.

Adhikari spoke to the media several times on Friday. He reiterated that it’s the month of Ramzan, and the participants in the Ram Navami processions abided by disciplinary instructions of their organising committees.

He alleged that Trinamool had come to power putting forth ‘NRC’ as an issue. With the carnage at Bogtoi, Trinamool’s defeat in Sagardighi by-election in the backdrop, he alleged that to have the votes back, police were kept ‘non-functional’ and blamed a local Trinamool leader for the Howrah incident. The leader also shared the demographic break-up of the people rounded up by police, and added that they all were innocent.

Adhikari, in a press conference, further added that his party supports anybody who is a ‘nationalist’ irrespective of faith. He said that he had walked in Entally locality, an area with a substantial minority population. There, the people shook hands, wished ‘Mah-e-Ramzan’ (month of Ramzan). He blamed the Trinamool for the violence and alleged that the goons who claim to represent the minority community, were actually involved.

Udayan Banyopadhyay, political analyst adds: "Minority votes are significant for panchayat elections. I should not term the effort appeasement. They are trying to reach out."