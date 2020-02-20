No intention to scrap Article 371: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Northeast

No intention to scrap Art 371: Amit Shah to Northeast

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Feb 20 2020, 15:07pm ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 15:13pm ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI file photo)

Reaffirming the government's commitment to protect the unique culture of the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that misinformation was being spread after abrogation of Article 370 that identical fate awaited Article 371 in the region.

Most of the states that have special provisions under Article 371 are in the Northeast. These provisions are aimed at preserving their cultural heritage and customary laws.

Addressing a gathering to mark the 34th foundation day of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said that the Northeast was only geographically united with the rest of India before 2014 when Narendra Modi assumed office of the Prime Minister.

"The real emotional integration of the region with the rest of the country happened only under the Modi government," he said.

Shah said,"Misinformation was spread after abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, that Article 371 will also be scrapped. It will never happen. Nobody has any such intention."

Referring to the problems of militancy and inter-state boundary disputes in the region, the Union Home Minister said that the Modi government was committed to their resolution.

"When we come to seek your votes in 2024, the Northeast will have been free from problems like militancy and inter-state strife," he said.

