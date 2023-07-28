No internet services in Bihar's Darbhanga till July 30

As per the order, it has mentioned that some anti-social elements in Darbhanga are using internet to transmit objectionable contents

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Jul 28 2023, 07:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 07:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

In a bid to maintain communal harmony in Darbhanga, the Bihar Home Department has suspended the internet services in the district from 4 p.m. on Thursday till 4 p.m. on Sunday.

An order in this regard was issued from the office of state Home Secretary K, Senthil Kumar and addressed to the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police of Darbhanga for implementation.

Also Read | Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband

Darbhanga SSP Awakash Kumar told IANS that the order was implemented in the district and every internet service provider company has been asked to stop the services during the period mentioned.

As per the order, it has mentioned that some anti-social elements in Darbhanga are using internet to transmit objectionable contents in order to spread rumours and disaffection among public at large with a view to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and properties to disturb peace and tranquility.

As misuse of social media networking sites and instant messaging services is likely to be detrimental to the interest of peace in Darbhanga, hence, the authorities, under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, initiated temporary suspension of internet and telecom services.

