NSCN (K-YA) cadre shot dead by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI,
  • Oct 18 2020, 22:27 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Security forces have shot dead a cadre of outlawed NSCN (K-YA) in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the state police, carried out a raid at Wakka on Saturday and killed a "self-styled sergeant major" of the banned outfit, identified as Ganjom Wangsa (30).

A team of security personnel, on spotting four operatives of the NSCN (K-YA) at Wakka, had asked them to surrender. The militants, however, opened fire, compelling the team to retaliate, the defence official said.

A Lathode gun with three live rounds of ammunition, one .32 pistol with magazine and a Chinese hand grenade were recovered from the possession of the slain militant.

Wangsa was reportedly involved in extorting money from traders and businessman of the district, Longding Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Tangjang said.

His body was handed over to his family following postmortem, the DSP added.

