Odisha: 3 cops suspended for letting smuggler go free

Odisha: 3 cops suspended for allowing drug smuggler go ‘scot-free’

The police personnel had intercepted a man who was transporting 13 kg of cannabis on his motorcycle, on the night of January 17, in Baghiapada area

PTI
PTI, Boudh,
  • Jan 20 2023, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 17:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three law enforcers were suspended in Odisha’s Boudh district on Friday for allegedly letting a cannabis smuggler go scot-free and keeping in their possession the marijuana recovered from him, a police officer said.

The suspended police personnel were identified as Sanatan Pradhan, an officer at Baghiapada police outpost, besides constables Sanjeev Pradhan and Keshab Pradhan, the officer said.

“The policemen have been suspended and a case has been registered against them”, IG Police (Southern Range), Satyabrata Bhoi, told PTI.

The police personnel had intercepted a man who was transporting 13 kg of cannabis on his motorcycle, on the night of January 17, in Baghiapada area. They seized the contraband and took him to the police outpost.

They brokered a deal with the person and let him go, without taking any action against him. Instead of putting the contraband in the police seizure list and keeping it inside the police station store room, they took it with them and kept it in the official quarters, the officer said.

Officers close to the development said the erring policemen were hand in glove with drug smugglers of the area, used to collect money for allowing movement of the banned substance and used their official quarters as a storehouse for the contraband.

When Boudh Superintendent of Police, Prahlad Meena, came to know of the incident, he ordered an enquiry and directed the Inspector in-Charge of Boudh police station to probe it.

During search operations, the IIC found the contraband at the government quarters of Sanatan Pradhan.

Investigation revealed that he was involved in peddling ganja while the two constables were also involved in the offence, the officer said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Odisha

What's Brewing

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

 