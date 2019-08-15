Odisha CM announces public outreach programme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a public outreach programme in which he and other ministers will ring up people to get their views on governance.

To ensure better service delivery to the people, the "Mo Sarkar" (My Government) programme will be launched on the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 next, he said.

Patnaik also stepped up the demand for inclusion of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence in the preamble of the Constitution saying it will enhance the pride of Indian democracy abroad.

After hoisting the national Tri-colour at the 73rd Independence Day function here, he said, "The Mo Sarkar programme will be based on five Ts - Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation - to make the government more accountable and responsive."

Noting that the opinion of the people is important as the government is being run with their money, he said the programme will be implemented at all police stations and district headquarters hospitals in the first phase.

In the next phase, it will be implemented at all departments by March 5, 2020, the chief minister said. Patnaik said he will himself make phone calls to people to find out the response and service they got at police stations and hospitals.

"I will also enquire about your experiences in government offices," he said.

Ministers and senior officers will also call people to ascertain their experience at government offices.

"I believe that our programme will further strengthen the ties between the government and the people," Patnaik said.

Noting that the world is celebrating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year, he said, "I have been demanding inclusion of non-violence in the preamble of our Constitution. I reiterate it. This will further enhance the pride of our democracy across the whole world."

Asserting that all villages in Odisha have been electrified, Patnaik said if anyone is yet to get electricity connection in his house, he should apply to the panchayat office concerned.

Electricity connection will be provided to such people within 48 hours of submission of application, he said.

In the state capital here, the main Independence Day function was held at the IDCO Exhibition ground this time, instead of the old venue at Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

The format was also changed this time as conventional mass marchpast by the police personnel, school and college students were done away with and only a limited number of contingents took part in it.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for smooth and peaceful Independence Day celebrations across the state, Director General of Police B K Sharma said.