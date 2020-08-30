Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses one-lakh mark with 3,014 new cases, 12 deaths

The Covid-19 tally in Odisha mounted to 1,00,934 on Sunday with 3,014 more people testing positive for the disease, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 482, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from 29 of Odisha's 30 districts, he said.

Of the 3,014 fresh cases, 1,868 were reported from various quarantine centres, and 1,146 were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

"Regret to inform of the demise of twelve Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospital," the health and family welfare department said on Twitter.

Four deaths were registered in Ganjam and one each in Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Malknagiri, Nabarangpur, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh.

A police constable, who was posted as the personal security officer of Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, was among those who succumbed to the infection.

Khurda district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 684, followed by Cuttack at 337, Mayurbhanj at 292, Ganjam at 216, Balasore 138, Bargarh 124, Koraput 120, Puri 118, Rayagada 104, and Sambalpur 102.

The remaining cases were reported from 19 other districts.

Odisha currently has 29,685 active coronavirus cases, while 70,714 people have recovered from the disease so far.

As many as 17,31,556 sample tests have been conducted so far, including 60,646 on Saturday, the official added.