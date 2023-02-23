Mizoram: 31500 Myanmar, Bangladesh refugees took refuge

Over 31,500 refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh took shelter in Mizoram

The Bangladeshi nationals are lodged in 160 makeshift camps set up in eight villages in Lawngtlai district

PTI
PTI, Aizawl ,
  • Feb 23 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 11:39 ist
A file photo of refugees in Mizoram. Credit: DH File Photo

Over 31,500 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken shelter in different parts of Mizoram, an official said.

The number of Myanmar nationals taking refuge in the northeastern state was 31,050 as on January 27, and those from Bangladesh were 541, he said.

The Bangladeshi nationals are lodged in 160 makeshift camps set up in eight villages in Lawngtlai district, the official said.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group, he said.

Mizoram shares a 510-km long porous border with Myanmar and a 318-km boundary with Bangladesh.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana had recently informed the assembly that the state government has so far released over Rs 3.8 crore as part of relief measures for the Myanmar nationals, and Rs 30 lakh for those from Bangladesh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mizoram

What's Brewing

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

Fearless in the fight for freedom

Fearless in the fight for freedom

DH Toon | Never too late?

DH Toon | Never too late?

Too high a price to clear the Bar

Too high a price to clear the Bar

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

 