Peace seems elusive in Manipur as Imphal reports fresh tension, curfew time again increased

Peace seems to be still elusive in Manipur with the state capital Imphal reporting fresh tension on Monday, following which curfew time was increased by three hours.

#WATCH | Abandoned houses set ablaze by miscreants in New Lambulane area in Imphal in Manipur. Security personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/zENI5nuMyM — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Sources said residents of Checkon area in Imphal West district started running helter skelter after a gunman allegedly forced some shopkeepers to down their shutters. The shops were opened as the administration relaxed the curfew between 5am and 4pm. Buyers and shopkeepers got scared as the Checkon area had witnessed communal clashes on May 4 and 5 and many were earlier shifted to camps guarded by army and central security forces. There were reports about the burning of some houses near Checkon too.

The Army, which has remained deployed since the ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei and the tribal Kukis broke out on May 3, rushed to Checkon and cordoned off the area. Sources said three persons have so far been detained for allegedly fomenting fresh tension.

Also Read: Government actions responsible for violence: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Alarmed by the situation, Imphal East district magistrate Shamim Ahmad Shah issued an urgent order increasing the curfew timing by three hours (between 5am to 1pm). The administration had earlier decided to relax the curfew till 4pm. "The situation will be assessed before taking further decisions about curfew timing," said a source in Imphal East district.

The curfew relaxation timing in other districts, however, will remain between 5am to 4pm, the source said.

The violence that took place since May 3 led to the death of 73 persons and displacements of over 35,000 others. Nearly 2,000 houses, belonging to both the Kukis and Meiteis, were burnt down.

Ban on Internet:

The restriction on mobile and broadband internet, which was clamped on May3, is still in force. The state home department on Sunday decided to extend the same by another five days, till May 26. In his order on Sunday, H. Gyan Prakash, commissioner of Manipur home department said there was still the possibility of miscreants using social media to spread rumours and hate messages. Banking, media, educational and other business activities have been severely affected due to the restriction on mobile and broadband internet.



NH2 blocked:

The NH-2, one of the lifelines that connect Imphal with rest of the country via Dimapur in Nagaland has still remained blocked by the Kuki protesters since May 4. This has severely affected movement of trucks carrying essential commodities including fuel and medicines. The army and Assam Rifles, however, has been providing security cover to trucks to use the NH-37 between Imphal and Jiribam. But the traders have said that the transportation cost through the route is more. The territorial army personnel, specially trained to handle oil installations, have been deployed to run three major oil installations: Imphal Aviation Fueling Station, Malom bulk oil depot and Sekmai LPG bottling plant. They have helped in the dispatch of over 400 tankers to refuel petrol pumps across Manipur.

No solution in sight:

Chances of an immediate relief looks bleak as the Kuki groups have declined to hold talks with the government saying that the time is still not appropriate as the communities are still in shock. At least 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven belonging to the ruling BJP, recently met in Mizoram capital Aizawl and decided not to hold talks with the government. The MLAs and other Kuki groups have intensified their demand for a "separate administration" for the areas dominated by the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi tribes in Manipur.

Some groups representing the Meiteis, too, have stepped up their demand for implementing an Assam-like National Register of Citizens (NRC) in order to detect the "illegal migrants" from Myanmar, who according to them had settled in Kuki-dominated hills districts. They have also urged the Centre not to extend the Suspension of Operation agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups alleging that such groups were involved in the ongoing violence. There are at least 25 Kuki insurgent groups, who are in such agreement with the government since 2008. Nearly 500 weapons, which were snatched from the security forces during the riot, too have remained traceless.