PM removed irritants in northeast: Amit Shah

PM Modi removed irritants, ushered in development in northeast: Amit Shah

Shah further claimed that Modi has always accorded priority to the northeast

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 25 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 22:33 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared all roadblocks and taken northeast on the path of peace and development.

People of Assam have voted for the BJP for the second consecutive term as “they have realised that there is no place for 'aatankwad' (insurgency) and 'andolan' (agitation) in the state", Shah asserted.

“The irritants that had hindered peace and progress in the region have been removed. The journey of development that began more than five years ago must be accelerated,” the Union home minister said, after launching two projects here.

Shah further said that prime minister has always accorded priority to the northeast region, and has recently inducted five ministers from the area in his Cabinet, including former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
Northeast
Narendra Modi
BJP
India News
Assam

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

 