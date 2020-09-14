PM Modi to launch seven urban infra projects in Bihar

PM Narendra Modi to launch seven urban infrastructure projects in Bihar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 16:08 ist
Modi will lay the foundation stone of Munger water supply scheme under AMRUT Mission, and it will help residents of Munger Municipal Corporation get pure water through pipelines. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore in the poll-bound Bihar via video conference.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Monday that out of these projects, four are related to water supply, two to sewage treatment and one to riverfront development.

The implementation of these projects has been undertaken by the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the urban development and housing department of the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present at the ceremony.

Giving details of the projects, the PMO said the sewage treatment plants have been built under the Namami Gange mission, at Beur and Karmalichak, in Patna Municipal Corporation.

Water supply projects built under the AMRUT Mission in Siwan Municipal Council and Chhapra Municipal Corporation will help local residents get pure drinking water 24 hours a day, it said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Munger water supply scheme under AMRUT Mission, and it will help residents of Munger Municipal Corporation get pure water through pipelines.

The foundation stone of Jamalpur water supply scheme under AMRUT Mission will also be laid, the PMO said.

The foundation stone of Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Scheme, being built under Namami Gange, will also be laid by the prime minister.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
infrastructure projects
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

 