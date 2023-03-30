Political parties organise agitations in Kolkata, with approaching rural polls

The ruling Trinamool, the BJP that forms the Opposition, and the Left-Congress combine on the political fringes – all – held major programmes in Kolkata on the same day, pitching forth their arguments against each other.

Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee, began her two-day dharna in Kolkata for drawing attention to Centre’s freeze of funds to the state for execution of public schemes. Banerjee spoke sternly about the BJP at the national and at the state level, saying that besides being a chief minister, she’s also leading a party, and she’s entitled to sit on a dharna for the people, in this case for the funds. “If need be so, we can sit near the Prime Minister’s residence too,” she said.

Banerjee cautioned that any mischief will not be tolerated in the name of observing festivities. Talking in the context of Ram Navami, she said that no festive procession will be obstructed, but any mischief committed in a locality with people of another faith, will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law. She added that there is a right to hold processions and meetings, but not to incite riots. She asked all to observe rituals as per faith, but not to take law in hands.

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, who addressed a meeting of party’s youth and student wings, around 600 metres from dharna venue, alleged that funds for 106 schemes have been stopped by the Centre for two successive financial years.

Speaking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification following a Court decision, Banerjee said while he doesn’t support what Gandhi spoke, he recalled comments made earlier, by PM Narendra Modi, and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, about Trinamool leaders, considered to be allegedly offensive. He questioned why these comments should not be treated the same way, legally.

Meanwhile, the Left-Congress took to the streets, in a joint procession, to protest against the parties in power in the state, and at the Centre. The BJP leaders organised a major protest in north Kolkata, pointing out corruption in the state.