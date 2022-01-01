'Positive development' regarding AFSPA in 2022: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Some "positive development" is expected regarding the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, in Assam and Nagaland in 2022 while efforts are underway to create "a new position" to remove the hurdles in the process to initiate talks with the insurgent group, Ulfa (Independent), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Talking to journalists in Guwahati on the first day of the New Year, Sarma said, "Regarding the AFSPA, there will be some positive moment in 2022. How and when, that I don't know. So when the time for renewal of the AFSPA comes next, we will take a pragmatic step," Sarma said hinting that his government would also seek withdrawal of the controversial act from the state.

"We should have lasting peace. Army has virtually withdrawn from Assam, except in five-six districts. I am looking at 2022 as a year of hope," the Chief Minister said.

Nagaland Assembly on December 20 unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the Centre to withdraw AFSPA from the state, following the anger and outrage over the killing of 13 civilians at Oting village by army during a botched opposition on December 4.

Sarma said tribal militancy in the state ended with the signing of two new accords, one with the Bodos and another with the Karbis and deposition of weapons by Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).

"Ulfa remains the last hurdle. The demand for sovereignty by Ulfa is the stumbling block. But we are working towards creating a new position where both parties (government and the Ulfa) don't feel very difficult to talk," he said.

Regarding Nagaland, Sarma termed the formation of a committee by the Centre's to take a decision regarding withdrawal of the AFSPA as a positive development.

"Approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is very positive regarding Nagaland. I am not competent enough to talk about the Naga talks. But formation of the committee with a very clear deadline of 45-days for withdrawal of AFSPA, partial or full is a very important decision. With the decision, there will be a lot of confidence and this will help in addressing other issues," he said.

Sarma was consulted by Home Minister Shah regarding Naga talks and even when the Centre decided to form a committee to take a decision regarding withdrawal of the AFSPA from Nagaland.

The Chief Minister said he was expecting massive capital investment in the state and also in social sector, which would help his government achieve 10% annual growth in state GDP. He said since he became Chief Minister in May this year, his government has taken several steps to enhance transparency in the process of governance by going for online system.

