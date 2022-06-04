Poster of Israel spy agency Mossad spooks Bihar village

The poster bearing the mention of 'Mossad Organisation' threatened six persons to stop their land grabbing activities in the region or 'face the consequences'

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Jun 04 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 15:59 ist
Mossad is the premier spy agency of Israel which is known for lethal and accurate actions against the Jewish state. Credit: iStock

People of Kosadh village in Bihar's Siwan district are living in fear these days after a poster in the name of Mossad was put up in the village.

Confirming the incident, Siwan SP Sailesh Kumar Sinha said an action has been initiated.

The poster bearing the mention of "Mossad Organisation" threatened six persons to stop their land grabbing activities in the region or "face the consequences".

One of the six threatened persons, Vijay Singh (55) was attacked on Friday night.

Vijay was sleeping in the portico of his house when two unidentified men attacked him with sharp edged weapons.

He managed to escape after minor injuries. The name of Vijay Singh was fourth on the poster.

The other names in the list are Ravan Util Singh, Ravan Krishna Singh, Sudama Singh, Kamal Singh, and Paras Singh.

The content of the poster indicated that if these persons do not atone their guilt in the next one month, and return the lands which are grabbed by them and apologise publicly for threatening or killing people in the past, then "be ready to face the consequences".

Mossad is the premier spy agency of Israel which is known for lethal and accurate actions against the Jewish state.

