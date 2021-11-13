Publishers eye good business at Kolkata book fair

For the past few months, publishers haven’t fared well in Bengal as the industry went through a rough patch due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the International Kolkata Book Fair, which draws publishers from abroad, and different parts of India, including from southern states, have kept their fingers crossed while announcing the upcoming edition, scheduled from January 31 to February 13 next year.

In Bengal, claimed to be the next big crowd-puller after Durga Puja, the last edition of the book fair had registered around 20 lakh visitors to the venue. “The fair had recorded sales worth around Rs 24 crore,” Tridib Kr Chatterjee, general secretary, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, told DH.

Chatterjee said now things are relatively better with publishers, as they have acquired newer technology-driven skills for promoting their publications online. “Everyone was trying to cope up with the situation, and most of the publishers, young and enterprising, new-generation publishers have introduced their websites, Facebook pages,” Chatterjee said.

While there aren’t any numbers being projected or expected, the publishers’ body is hoping that the fair will help generate business. “We expect more business. During the Covid, reading habits have improved, it’s proved,” Chatterjee added.

The upcoming book fair’s 45th edition has Bangladesh as the focal theme country - the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujubur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh, and the golden jubilee year of Independence of Bangladesh will figure in the fair, besides other celebrations. The organisers intend to invite Bangladesh’s prime minister to the event. In normal times, the UK, the USA, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy are usual among participants.

This year, the stalls will be relatively smaller, but not fewer, to make space. A double vaccination is mandatory for the visitors, and norms concerning the pandemic, like wearing a mask, will be strictly enforced. E-passes would be available online to make the visit more comfortable.

The guild is also attempting to make it possible for people to explore the book fair, online. Several cameras, it’s being planned, will provide live feed online, to people who may want to see the activities, staying away from the ground.

The 8th Kolkata Literature Festival will also be organised during the book fair.

Check out DH's latest videos