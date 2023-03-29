Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, to begin heritage walk

The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata plans to start a heritage walk, in and around the Governor's residence.

President Draupadi Murmu, in a banquet hosted by Governor CV Ananda Bose in her honour, handed over a symbolic key to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the opening of the Governor's House to the people. Governor Bose had handed over the key to President Murmu, initially.

"The key signified the concept of Jan Raj Bhavan in place of Raj Bhavan being an exclusive seat of power as conceived by the colonialists.

"This initiative of turning Kolkata Raj Bhavan into a ' People's Raj Bhavan' is undoubtedly inspired by the Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu ji's novel endeavour recently to open the Secunderabad Rashtrapati Nilayam to the people," a note from Raj Bhavan, stated on Tuesday night.

The Raj Bhavan in near future will begin a heritage walk, in and around the Governor's Residence in Bengal', as a tribute to the freedom fighters. The move is also aimed towards decolonising the concept of Raj Bhavan.

Governor Bose also presented to President Murmu, '100 days & Beyond' , a coffee table book. The book has been published by Raj Bhavan to mark the President's maiden visit to the state, the Raj Bhavan stated.

"The book showcases the various ceremonial and people's events attended by Dr Bose in the first 100 days & more after assuming the office of the Governor of West Bengal," the note added.

The book delves into history, architecture, the city, and talks about Governor Bose. It has nine chapters, including 'Bengal at Heart', 'The People's

Governor', and 'Cooperative Federalism'.