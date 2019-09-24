Rajeev Kumar approaches HC for anticipatory bail

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the Saradha chit fund scam case. He pleaded for an urgent hearing as his leave ends on Wednesday.

Kumar’s counsel Debasish Roy stated in his submission before a division bench stated that Kumar was being “hounded” by CBI.

Responding to the pleas Justice S Dasgupta said that “then go and surrender.”

The division bench listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Kumar, who is currently the ADG of CID had earlier approached the Alipore District and Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, it was rejected by the court.

The development comes at a time when CBI is conducting searches to trace Kumar across the city and in some other districts.