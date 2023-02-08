Recovery of arms, explosives in Manipur: NIA files charge sheet against 7 people

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against seven accused, including a juvenile, in a case related to the recovery of arms and explosives collected by the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) for terrorist activities in Manipur, an official said.

The charge sheet against six of the accused was filed in a special NIA court in Imphal. The juvenile in conflict with law was charge-sheeted before the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board, Thoubal, Manipur, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the case was initially registered on August 13 last year at Police Station Yairipok in Thoubal district and re-registered by the NIA on September 27.

"Investigations revealed that the cadres of PLA collected arms, ammunition and explosives for conducting terrorist activities by planting explosive devices at various government installations and to target security forces in Thoubal, Kakching and other valley districts in Manipur on the eve of the Independence Day, 2022," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said these PLA cadres were operating as per the directions of self-styled Lt Colonel Rishikanta Singh who is operating from Myanmar.

"In furtherance of the conspiracy, the PLA cadres brought in arms, ammunition and explosives from Myanmar, which were arranged and supplied by accused (Rishikanta Singh).

"They used these weapons for attacking and killing non-local civilians and attacking government installations. They also conducted secret meetings for carrying out terrorist activities," the spokesperson said.

On August 13, the police arrested eight accused persons from their hideouts and seized arms, ammunition and explosives. Subsequently one female cadre, who was the main carrier of arms, ammunition and explosives from Moreh to Imphal area, was also arrested in the case, the spokesperson said.

The officials identified the charge-sheeted accused as Singh alias "NaoremRanbir" Singh, Thambalmani alias "Laila", Chingakham Basanta Singh alias "Khambaton", Moirangthem Jitesh Singh alias "Yuremba", Konjengbam Romio Singh alias "Nongthon" and Naorem Manoj Singh alias "Pengsiba", besides the 16-year-old juvenile.

"The accused persons have been charge-sheeted under sections 121A & 122 of IPC, sections 25(1A) & 25(1C) of the Arms Act and sections 13, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA(P)Act," the spokesperson said, adding Rishikanta Singh is currently absconding and a reward has been declared for information leading to his arrest.