RJD takes Muslims for granted: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Thursday trained his guns on the RJD, accusing it of treating Muslims of Bihar like 'bandhua mazdoor' (bonded labourers).

Addressing a public meeting at Puparahiya village in West Champaran district, he also underscored less than adequate representation of the minority community in key positions in the government.

"You all feel affinity towards the RJD. But please ponder over the question: Why did the RJD not insist on having two deputy chief ministers like the BJP which had one MLA less? The answer is the RJD stands on two legs -- (Muslims) and Y (Yadavs). So having a second deputy CM would have definitely required them to appoint a Muslim," the IPAC founder said.

Notably, the RJD came to power two months ago after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance).

The new government saw RJD president Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav becoming the deputy chief minister for the second time.

"Just pay attention to how many from your community have got a berth in the new cabinet," added the 45-year-old.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500 km-long 'padayatra' of his home state, after which his 'Jan Suraaj', campaign is expected to evolve into a full-fledged political party, also lashed out at the RJD for often alleging that he was being "funded" by the BJP.

"For years, I have been fighting and even defeating the BJP. Therefore, parties which take you people for granted and think you have no other option, are jittery and spreading canard against me," said Kishor who started off as a poll campaign manager for Narendra Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha polls after which he went on to build an impressive clientele, which included leaders as diverse as Nitish Kumar, Amarinder Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After handling the poll campaign last year for Mamata Banerjee, who returned to power in West Bengal with her best-ever electoral performance, Kishor announced retirement from professional political consultancy.

Jan Suraaj was launched earlier this year after months of fruitless negotiations with the Congress, which Kishor, an enigmatic figure, wanted to join formally and refurbish according to his own blueprint.

Reacting to Kishor's comment, RJD MLA Akhtarul Islam Shaheen insisted, "RJD is the number one in the country if representation to Muslims, with regard to a party's own strength in both houses of Parliament and state legislature is taken into account."

"It may be said that Muslims are not getting a share commensurate with their population but it is true for all states and parties. Our track record has been better than all others," said Shaheen, who is the third-term MLA from Samastipur.

He also took exception to the "MY" label attached to his party and asked, "Have Lalu ji or Tejashwi ji ever said we are a party of only Yadavs and Muslims? Does any party stand a chance in elections with support of only two social groups? The talk of MY has been a mischief aimed at driving all other sections away from RJD."

"Why should a Muslim be the other deputy CM, if the government were to have one? Why not a Dalit?" he quipped, rubbishing Kishor's averment.