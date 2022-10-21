Sarma seeks probe into student’s death at IIT Kharagpur

Sarma writes to Mamata seeking probe into Assam student’s death at IIT Kharagpur

Ahmed hailed from Tinsukia district in eastern Assam

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Oct 21 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 00:40 ist

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, seeking a thorough investigation into the death of a student from Assam at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT-Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14. His parents, after observing his body, filed a case requesting the police in Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal for an investigation. They suspected foul play in their son’s death.

Ahmed hailed from Tinsukia district in eastern Assam.

“In view of this, Chief Minister Sarma sent a request letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state,” said a statement issued by the Assam Chief Minister’s Office.

India News
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
IIT Kharagpur

