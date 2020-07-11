Covid-19 positive security personnel can't enter Sikkim

Security personnel testing Covid-19 positive won't be allowed to enter Sikkim: State govt

PTI, Gangtok,
  • Jul 11 2020, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 11:48 ist
ITBP personnel in Sikkim Himalayas. Credit: PTI

The Sikkim government has decided to allow only those security personnel to enter the Himalayan state who test negative for coronavirus, a senior health official said on Saturday.

Rapid antigen tests will be conducted exclusively on security personnel, including those from the Army and the paramilitary forces, at the Rangpo border check-post from Saturday onwards, he said.

"Those testing positive for Covid-19 during the rapid antigen tests will not be allowed to enter Sikkim and will be sent back to quarantine centres from where they came," said Director General-cum-Secretary of the Health Department, Dr Pemba T Bhutia.

The measure comes after more than three dozen security personnel posted in the Himalayan state, bordering China, tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, thermal screening was conducted on everyone including security personnel entering the state through the border check-posts.

The rapid antigen tests, that give results faster, will be conducted for free for the first 15 days, he said.

Meanwhile, eight more people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state, the official said.

Of the 121 Covid-19 cases in the state, 41 are active and 13 patients (Army personnel) have migrated to neighbouring West Bengal, while the remaining people have been cured of the disease, he added.

