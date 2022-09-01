Shocked over selective leaks on Jharkhand CM's disqualification as MLA: UPA delegation to Governor

Shocked over selective leaks on J'khand CM: UPA to Guv

The UPA delegation, in a representation to Bais, said such leaks created chaos, confusion, and uncertainty

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 18:31 ist
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Credit: PTI File Photo

A UPA delegation on Thursday told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that it was shocked over "selective leaks" on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as a legislator.

It also asked the governor to clear the confusion over the ECI ruling on the matter.

Also Read | UPA MLAs from Jharkhand shifted to Raipur to 'protect them' from BJP's poaching bid, says Baghel

The delegation said that speculations on Soren's fate have encouraged the destabilisation of a democratically elected government.

It asserted that disqualification of the CM as MLA will not affect the government, as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission has sent its decision to Bais on August 25.

Though the EC's decision is not yet made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA. The Raj Bhavan did not announce anything on this matter since then.

