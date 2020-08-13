Singer Zubeen Garg 'manhandled' in Guwahati, case filed

Singer Zubeen Garg was allegedly abused and threatened by some drunk men in the early hours of Thursday in Guwahati, police said.

A case has been filed in connection with the incident that happened near the Ganesh Mandir area, just 50 metres away from the assembly building, around 12.40 am, they said, adding that officials will also look into whether the artiste was violating the night curfew by travelling at that time.

Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta said that an FIR has been registered at the Dispur police station under relevant sections of the IPC, and a hunt is on to nab those behind the incident.

"Garg has stated in his complaint that six persons came in a car and abused, insulted and threatened him after blocking his vehicle. We have launched an operation to arrest the six persons and they will be punished as per the law," Gupta said.

The six persons were in an inebriated condition and they also "manhandled" Garg with beer bottles, he added.

As per the complaint filed with the police, Garg was returning from a studio at Zoo Road to his home in Kahilipara when the incident took place.

When asked if the singer violated Covid-19 protocol by travelling during the curfew hours, Gupta told PTI, "We will look into that also. We will see if he had any permission to travel during curfew hours."

Curfew from 6 pm to 6 am is imposed across Assam along with full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

Commenting on the incident, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We condemned the attack. We have instructed the police commissioner to take necessary action."

Garg, who was at the forefront of the artiste community during the intense protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last year, has been facing severe criticism after he and his wife met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 25.

On August 8, the singer even met Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and agreed to become the brand ambassador of the agriculture and allied sectors of the state.

Garg had travelled extensively across the length-and-breadth of the state earlier this year, participating in anti-CAA demonstrations and tried to motivate people by singing his famous number 'Politics Nokoriba Bondhu' (Don't do politics, friend).

He had even said the government was trying to divide the artiste community by offering various grants, but this would not help in controlling the movement and people would continue to oppose the law.

"Congress, AGP and BJP all betrayed us. We have to think of something new. If necessary, we will have our own party and contest," he had said.