SIT formed to probe Hazaribag woman set on fire case

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the Hazaribag woman set on fire for resisting rape attempt case, police said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old woman was doused with petrol and set on fire in her home in Hazaribag allegedly by four persons for resisting rape attempt on Saturday night, with three of her attackers being her relatives.

The woman, who was referred to a Ranchi hospital from Hazaribag on Sunday with about 70 per cent burn injuries, was mysteriously taken to Ramgarh in her relative’s house on Tuesday morning. After police received this information, the woman was again brought to Ranchi's RIMS, said Charhi police station in-charge Devendra Singh.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe said that an SIT has been set up, headed by sub-divisional police officer Bishnugarh Anuj Oraon, for a thorough probe into the case.

"It will also investigate under what circumstances the woman was released from the Ranchi hospital," he said.

Police are conducting raids in search of the accused, who are absconding after the incident, he said.

"A detailed probe into the case is needed, as among the four accused allegedly involved in the crime, one is woman and she is sister in-law of the victim. The sister-in-law's son is also allegedly involved in the crime. The victim has levelled rape attempt allegation on them, which raises doubts," the SP said.

He added, "In the investigation so far, it was found that the woman accused in the case was having a property dispute with her brother, who is husband of the victim. The woman wanted the house where the victim was living to be vacated.”

There is also a mismatch in the statements of the victim and her husband. The woman had told police that she was rescued by the neighbours after she shouted, while the husband claimed that she was rescued by him, police said.

The SP said an FSL (forensic science laboratory) team has already visited the place of occurrence and they collected burnt hair and clothes from the spot for examination.