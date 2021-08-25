Soon, all government schools in Assam will have an AI-based attendance system

When government schools re-open in Assam after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, attendance will be done through an Arificial Intelligence (AI)-based system, replacing the present manual system.

RailTel, a central public sector enterprise has already installed the AI-based Identification System for Capturing Attendance and Management of SDMIS (Student Database Management Information System) for all 48,000 government schools across Assam.

"The AI system developed is facial recognition-based. It can capture many faces in a single go. Entire classroom attendance can be taken by opening the camera of a normal Android or iOS phone through the developed app. The change in faces will be self-learnt by the AI system," Sucharita Pradhan, the senior manager (public relations), RailTel told DH on Wednesday.

The system has been installed in all elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

This is part of the measures taken up by Axom Sarba Shiksha Abhijan Mission to introduce user-friendly digital reforms and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools.

Puneet Chawla, Chief Managing Director, RailTel, said, "With a global pandemic rapidly changing the world around us, important sectors like health and education are leaning towards cutting-edge digital technologies to adapt to the new normal. RailTel has provided this AI-based solution to schools in Assam and has also provided end user training for its smooth implementation.

RailTel is also capable of rolling out a number of other technology-based services like AI-based Cloud platform solution for Smart Classroom, Learning Management System, which are also the need of the hour, he added.