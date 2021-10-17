Get jabbed & have a chance to win TV set in Imphal

Take Covid-19 vaccine & get chance to win a TV set, mobile phone in Manipur's Imphal

To increase the vaccination coverage the Imphal West district administration has decided to hold a mega vaccination cum bumper draw programme

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 17 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 12:36 ist
Covid vaccination drive in Imphal. Credit: PTI File Photo

People in Manipur's Imphal West district will get a chance to win a television set, mobile phone or blankets if they take the Covid-19 vaccine in the mega vaccination camp which will be held, officials said.

To increase the vaccination coverage the Imphal West district administration has decided to hold a mega vaccination cum bumper draw programme with the slogan "Get a shot, win a prize" scheduled to be conducted at three centres in the district on October 24, October 31, and November 7, they said.

Also Read | Why is Centre being extra cautious before starting Covid vaccine drive for children?

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Imphal West district Th Kirankumar, informed that those who get their vaccination at the three centres will have a chance to participate in a bumper draw and win prizes.

The first prize is a big-screen television set, the second is a mobile phone, the third will be blankets along with 10 other consolation prizes, the notification said.

It informed that anyone above the age of 18 years due for the first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccination will be eligible for participation and that the winners of the lucky draw will be decided at the three centres of GM Hall, Polo ground and Dharmasala in Imphal West district.

Imphal West district has the highest population among all the 16 districts in the state.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manipur
imphal
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Russia crew back after filming first movie in space

Russia crew back after filming first movie in space

Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

Why are heart ailments more prevalent in young adults?

From the land of the wizards of Oz

From the land of the wizards of Oz

DH Toon | Gandhiji behind Savarkar's mercy petitions?

DH Toon | Gandhiji behind Savarkar's mercy petitions?

 