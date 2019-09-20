There will be no NRC in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state will not conduct National Register of Citizens (NRC). She accused BJP of indulging in politics over the issue and spreading panic among people.

“I want to make it clear that there was no discussions on conducting NRC in Bengal nor will any such discussion ever be held. We will not allow conducting NRC in Bengal,” said Banerjee. She also said that she was doubtful whether NRC can be held across the country since Bihar and West Bengal have already made it clear that they will not allow it.

Accusing BJP of running a political campaign over the NRC issue the Chief Minister urged people not to panic and consider BJP’s claims as part of their political strategy.

“I want to assure the people of Bengal that there will be no NRC in the state. Anyone can run a political campaign. BJP is doing it. Let them do it but consider it only as part of their politics. There will be no NRC in Bengal. No one will have to leave Bengal; no one will be left out. The citizens of India and Bengal will be staying here just like they have done for all these years,” said Banerjee.

She further alleged that Opposition parties in the state were running a false campaign over the NRC issue.

“They (Opposition parties in Bengal) are running a false campaign over the issue. (They are saying that I have said that) the NRC in Assam is a separate issue. It is a separate issue as NRC is being conducted in Assam as per the Assam Accord and the AGP was in power in Assam at that time. It was done when Congress was in power (at the Centre),” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister also said that NRC cannot be conducted in Bengal without the consent of the State government and since TMC is in power in the state the people have nothing to worry about.

“There is no question of NRC in Bengal. It has to be done with consent from the state government. We (Trinamool Congress) are in power at the state. There is nothing to worry about. When we are saying that NRC will not be held in Bengal rest assured it will not be done,” Banerjee added.

As for the two deaths in the state in two separate incidents relating to panic over NRC the Chief Minister said that the state government will provide financial assistance to their families. While one person committed suicide allegedly due to panic over NRC in Jalpaiguri district another died of illness after standing for several hours in queue at the BDO office for making corrections in his ration card in South Dinajpur district.