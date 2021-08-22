'Taliban supporters have no right to live in India'

'Those supporting Taliban have no right to live in India: Assam BJP leader

Assam police arrested 14 persons on Saturday for "objectionable" posts on social media supporting the Taliban

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 22 2021, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 18:12 ist
BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha member from Assam, Dilip Saikia. Credit: Twitter Photo/@DilipSaikia4Bjp

Those supporting Taliban have no right to live in India and they should be sent to Afghanistan, BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha member from Assam, Dilip Saikia said. 

"They are breathing the air and living on Indian soil but supporting the Taliban. Such people have no right to live in India. Steps should be taken to send them to Afghanistan. Then they will realise what the Taliban is. The government should take strict action against such people," Saikia told television news channels in Assam.

The comment was made hours after Assam police arrested 14 persons including a third-semester MBBS student and a leader of Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Saturday for "objectionable" posts on social media supporting the Taliban. The arrested Muslim men, aged between 23 to 65 years have been booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC. 

"The medical student said he loves the Taliban. This is a very dangerous comment. Some from Darrang district have also been arrested. I hope the educated people belonging to the Muslim community will boycott them socially," Saikia said. 

Also read: Corruption: Afghan govt's Achilles heel, Taliban's boon

Saikia is a Lok Sabha member from Mangaldoi constituency in Assam, under which Darrang district falls. 

The arrested persons hail from Darrang, Dhubri, South Salmara, Barpeta, Kamrup, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Goalpara and Hojai districts. The MBBS student hails from Hailakandi in South Assam and he studies in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in North Assam.

Maulana Fazlul Karim Kasimi, a general secretary of AIUDF and Assam State Jamiat Ulema were among those arrested. AIUDF and Jamiat Ulema suspended him from the post of general secretary following his arrest on Saturday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
India News
Afghanistan
Taliban
Kabul
World news
BJP
India
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 