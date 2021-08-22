'Those supporting Taliban have no right to live in India: Assam BJP leader

Those supporting Taliban have no right to live in India and they should be sent to Afghanistan, BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha member from Assam, Dilip Saikia said.

"They are breathing the air and living on Indian soil but supporting the Taliban. Such people have no right to live in India. Steps should be taken to send them to Afghanistan. Then they will realise what the Taliban is. The government should take strict action against such people," Saikia told television news channels in Assam.

The comment was made hours after Assam police arrested 14 persons including a third-semester MBBS student and a leader of Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Saturday for "objectionable" posts on social media supporting the Taliban. The arrested Muslim men, aged between 23 to 65 years have been booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC.

"The medical student said he loves the Taliban. This is a very dangerous comment. Some from Darrang district have also been arrested. I hope the educated people belonging to the Muslim community will boycott them socially," Saikia said.

Saikia is a Lok Sabha member from Mangaldoi constituency in Assam, under which Darrang district falls.

The arrested persons hail from Darrang, Dhubri, South Salmara, Barpeta, Kamrup, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Goalpara and Hojai districts. The MBBS student hails from Hailakandi in South Assam and he studies in Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in North Assam.

Maulana Fazlul Karim Kasimi, a general secretary of AIUDF and Assam State Jamiat Ulema were among those arrested. AIUDF and Jamiat Ulema suspended him from the post of general secretary following his arrest on Saturday.