TMC, BJP trade barbs over recognition to sons of Bengal

TMC, BJP trade barbs over recognition to illustrious sons of Bengal

Dilip Ghosh said the BJP has started working towards giving the great sons of the state the recognition they deserve

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 23 2021, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 18:03 ist
West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim (L) and BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Dhosh. Credit: Facebook, PTI Photos

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP hit out at each other on Wednesday over giving due recognition to the illustrious sons of Bengal, as leaders of the two parties paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim were among several leaders who garlanded the statue of the Jana Sangh founder here.

"We demand that the mystery involving the death of Syama Prasad Mookerjee be uncovered," Ghosh said.

Read | Bengal Assembly speaker complains to Om Birla about 'excessive interference' of Governor

Claiming that regional parties in Bengal have never given the great sons of the state the recognition they deserve, he said the BJP has started working towards it.

Meanwhile, Hakim, while garlanding a bust of Mookerjee in south Kolkata, said the policy of the saffron party has always been "to use and throw".

"After a few days, they will have no interest in the distinguished sons of Bengal, including Mookerjee," the TMC leader said.

He also asserted that the BJP did not gain anything in West Bengal by "using" the name of Mookerjee on several occasions in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Also Read | 500 BJP workers return to Trinamool Congress, some after shaving heads in 'repentance'

Ghosh later led a demonstration at Hazra crossing in the metropolis to protest against the alleged refusal by police to organise a blood donation camp to mark the BJP ideologue's 68th death anniversary.

The state BJP said the camp, which has been held for the last 42 years on this day, was disallowed due to "narrow political interests" of the TMC.

The camp was to be set up at Jatin Das Park, which is a kilometre away from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Mookerjee had died under detention in 1953, While the government then said his death was due to health reasons, Jana Sangh and later the BJP have often questioned the claim.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
TMC
West Bengal
Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Dilip Ghosh
Firhad Hakim

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

 