TMC says Saket Gokhale held, Jaipur cops say 'no info'

TMC claims Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat cops; Rajasthan police claim 'no such information'

O'brien said that the BJP is taking political vendetta to another level

  • Dec 06 2022, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 10:42 ist
TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale. Credit: Twitter/@SaketGokhale

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said.

Derek O'Brien
TMC
West Bengal
Gujarat
Morbi

