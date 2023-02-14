TMC says it is keeping a watch on BBC I-T raid issue

As differing reactions poured in, concerning the ‘survey’ at BBC’s India offices, a Trinamool spokesperson on Tuesday said that “we are keeping a watch” on the development.

Kunal Ghosh, the party’s spokesperson, said that the development is worrisome. Ghosh said that as the issue under consideration is a matter of investigation he wants to refrain from making any comment. The timing, however, is being questioned, he said.

“The reason is that the BBC released a video some days ago. It was about the Gujarat riot,” Ghosh said, adding that the documentary was critical of PM Narendra Modi, then the chief minister of the state.

The documentary was obstructed from being screened. Many feel it’s revengeful politics, he said, adding that if this is so, then the attempt will have ramifications globally, including in the world of news. “We are keeping a watch on the entire situation. At this moment, we aren’t saying anything more,” Ghosh said.

Also Read | Oppn minces no words to attack govt on BBC I-T 'survey'

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, however, reacted with sarcasm. “Since agencies doing these Valentine Day “Surveys” how about @IncomeTaxIndia , @SEBI_India & @dir_ed conduct one on govt’s most valued sweetheart Mr. A?” Moitra tweeted.

DYFI condemns I-T raid

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), a youth organisation with Left-affiliation, condemned the ‘raid’.

The DYFI has claimed that the government initially tried to prevent the documentary release by issuing a notice against the screening. The Federation mentioned that the government's attempts at stopping the screening were opposed, and public screenings were subsequently conducted across the country, including in central universities.

“The move of the government to use (the) income tax department raid as a weapon against their political rivals is not a new one… The offices of NewsClick and News Laundry were similarly raided by Income Tax officers in 2021,” a statement said, adding that such “tactics” have tarnished the country's image abroad.