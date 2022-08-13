TMC students' wing protests against ED, CBI with caged parrots

Members of TMC students' wing demonstrated near the BJP state headquarters in central Kolkata on Saturday, protesting against the "use" of ED and CBI against political opponents.

Around 500 Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) members protested with posters, placards, and parrots with "ED and CBI" written on their cage.

"We have nothing against the ongoing investigations against former state minister Partha Chatterjee who has also been suspended from the party. If charges are proved against Anubrata Mondal, let him be punished as well. But, why there is no action against BJP leaders who have amassed huge wealth," said TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharjee.

"Why is the ED not raiding the homes of such BJP leaders?" he asked.

Pointing to the caged parrots, another TMCP leader said they symbolise how ED and CBI have been "imprisoned" by the BJP to "harass" its political opponents.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said such antics will not yield any result.

"In the coming days, more TMC leaders will be in the net of CBI and ED," he claimed.